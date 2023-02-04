See All Neurologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD

Neurology
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD

Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Chheda works at Ramesh L Chheda PC in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chheda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Neurology PC
    5154 Miller Rd Ste I, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 720-7801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
ImPACT Testing
Home Sleep Study
Insomnia
ImPACT Testing
Home Sleep Study

Insomnia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr Chheda has treated my son from age 8 (now 42). He's such a caring dr. I was saddened to hear he's retiring ?? but my son is in a much better neurological state of Dr R. Chheda.
    Diane J — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD

    • Neurology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1205984457
    Education & Certifications

    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chheda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chheda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chheda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chheda has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chheda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chheda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chheda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chheda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chheda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

