Overview of Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD

Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Chheda works at Ramesh L Chheda PC in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.