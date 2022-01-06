Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gandhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gandhi works at Gandhi GI in Vandalia, OH with other offices in Huber Heights, OH, Beavercreek, OH and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.