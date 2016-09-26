Overview of Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD

Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bourbon Community Hospital, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Pineville Community Health Center.



Dr. Ghanta works at LifeStance Health in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY and Paris, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.