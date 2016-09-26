Dr. Ghanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD
Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bourbon Community Hospital, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Pineville Community Health Center.
Dr. Ghanta works at
Dr. Ghanta's Office Locations
1
Beaumont Behavioral Health1030 Monarch St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-3141
2
LifeStance Health649 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 875-1685
3
J Michael Baird MD Psc5 Linville Dr Ste 100, Paris, KY 40361 Directions (859) 987-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Bourbon Community Hospital
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Pineville Community Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My 10 year old son and myself have been seeing Dr. Ghanta for the last 4 years. He is very knowledgeable, has a great personality, he is very caring and understanding. We love him and recommend him all the time. They are flexible with appointments and if I have an urgent issue they get me in RIGHT away. The office staff is warm and caring. Two thumbs up.
About Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205821071
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanta works at
Dr. Ghanta has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.