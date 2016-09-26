See All Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD

Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bourbon Community Hospital, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Pineville Community Health Center.

Dr. Ghanta works at LifeStance Health in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY and Paris, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Dr. Ghanta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Behavioral Health
    1030 Monarch St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 296-3141
  2. 2
    LifeStance Health
    649 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 875-1685
  3. 3
    J Michael Baird MD Psc
    5 Linville Dr Ste 100, Paris, KY 40361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 987-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bourbon Community Hospital
  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center
  • Pineville Community Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 26, 2016
    My 10 year old son and myself have been seeing Dr. Ghanta for the last 4 years. He is very knowledgeable, has a great personality, he is very caring and understanding. We love him and recommend him all the time. They are flexible with appointments and if I have an urgent issue they get me in RIGHT away. The office staff is warm and caring. Two thumbs up.
    Amy in Frankfort, KY — Sep 26, 2016
    About Dr. Ramesh Ghanta, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205821071
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghanta has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

