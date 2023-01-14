Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda's Office Locations
Ramesh Gowda, M.D.1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough & kind manner.
About Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.