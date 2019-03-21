Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Digestive Disease Center1408 Commercial Way, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-4455
- 2 1400 Easton Dr Ste 143, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
His office is helping me fight insurance. They also have been helping me figure out what is wrong with me by doing tests! They're also knowledgeable about my other health issues and accommodate me!
About Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto/Wellesley Hospital
- Wayne State University School Med
- Jersey City Med Center
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.