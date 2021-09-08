Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at North Jersey Gi Associates PA in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ and Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.