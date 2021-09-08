Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
North Jersey Gi Associates PA15-01 Broadway Ste 28, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-8900
New Century Imaging LLC555 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 599-1311
St Josephs Regional Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gupta is a real true physician he is a very knowledgeable and caring.He is such a doctor a doctors motto should be.
About Dr. Ramesh Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205813391
Education & Certifications
- University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
