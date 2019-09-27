Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hariharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
UT Physicians EP Heart - Southeast11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 486-1420
UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-1625
UT Physicians EP Heart - Webster561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 486-1480
UT Physicians EP Heart - Cinco Ranch10450 Spring Green Blvd Ste B, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-1545
UT Physicians EP Heart - Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 540, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-5280
UT Physicians EP Heart - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 420, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 486-1550
UT Physicians Heart & Vascular - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Dr H is an amazing Doctor. I was dealing with AFIB for 10 years trying so many different medications, and I reached a point where something had to be done. After a lot of research I found the best qualified Doctor around. I saw him in August of 2017 and we scheduled a heart ablation for November 2017. Since that day in November, I have not had AFIB. I am extremely please with Dr H and I highly recommend him and his staff.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770509168
- Jawaharlal Inst Pg Med Ed
- Kilpauk Med Coll Hosp
- Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Hariharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hariharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hariharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hariharan has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hariharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hariharan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hariharan.
