Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Hariharan works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX, Katy, TX, Shenandoah, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Southeast
    11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1420
  2. 2
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1625
  3. 3
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Webster
    561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1480
  4. 4
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Cinco Ranch
    10450 Spring Green Blvd Ste B, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1545
  5. 5
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Memorial City
    925 Gessner Rd Ste 540, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-5280
  6. 6
    UT Physicians EP Heart - The Woodlands
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 420, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1550
  7. 7
    UT Physicians Heart & Vascular - Bellaire Station
    6500 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-6520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 27, 2019
    Dr H is an amazing Doctor. I was dealing with AFIB for 10 years trying so many different medications, and I reached a point where something had to be done. After a lot of research I found the best qualified Doctor around. I saw him in August of 2017 and we scheduled a heart ablation for November 2017. Since that day in November, I have not had AFIB. I am extremely please with Dr H and I highly recommend him and his staff.
    Guy F. — Sep 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770509168
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jawaharlal Inst Pg Med Ed
    Internship
    • Kilpauk Med Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hariharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hariharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hariharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hariharan has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hariharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hariharan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hariharan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hariharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hariharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

