Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Hariharan works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX, Katy, TX, Shenandoah, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.