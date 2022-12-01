Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannegenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College.
Dr. Kannegenti works at
Locations
-
1
Ramesh Kannegenti, M.D., P.C.820 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 653-2889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is the best psychiatrist in our area. As a professional, I understand the complexity of time management and caseloads. However, Dr. K truly makes you feel like he has unlimited time. He listens, wants to know what you think if the medicine is working ACCORDING TO YOUR PERSPECTIVE, and is genuinely a great person. I recommend Dr. K to anyone and everyone, and have for 12 years.
About Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1801895966
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- Guntur Med Coll Govt Hosp
- Guntur Medical College
- P.B.N. College
Dr. Kannegenti speaks Telugu.
