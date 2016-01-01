Overview of Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD

Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Mgr Med University Madras Psg Institute and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kesavalu works at Lakeside Community Health Care in Glendale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.