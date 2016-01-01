Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesavalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD
Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Mgr Med University Madras Psg Institute and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
John F Cabrera MD1500 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 254-1500
Lakeside Community Healthcare Medical Group222 W Eulalia St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 291-4010
Burbank Office191 S Buena Vista St Ste 420, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 557-7399
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tamil and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- Dr Mgr Med University Madras Psg Institute
Dr. Kesavalu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesavalu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesavalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesavalu has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesavalu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kesavalu speaks Tamil and Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesavalu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesavalu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesavalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesavalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.