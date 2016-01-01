See All Rheumatologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD

Rheumatology
2.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD

Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Mgr Med University Madras Psg Institute and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kesavalu works at Lakeside Community Health Care in Glendale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kesavalu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John F Cabrera MD
    1500 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 254-1500
  2. 2
    Lakeside Community Healthcare Medical Group
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 291-4010
  3. 3
    Burbank Office
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 420, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 557-7399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1932147626
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Ball Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • IU Health Ball Memorial
    Medical Education
    • Dr Mgr Med University Madras Psg Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Kesavalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesavalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kesavalu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesavalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesavalu has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesavalu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesavalu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesavalu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesavalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesavalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

