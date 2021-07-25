Dr. Ramesh Kesavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Kesavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Kesavan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Madurai Medical College.Madurai India and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kesavan works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Specialist, PA451 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 318-2043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesavan?
He seen me in the hospital very nice an thorough with tests.
About Dr. Ramesh Kesavan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1174749816
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center New York
- Interfaith Medical Center New York
- Interfaith Medical Center New York
- Madurai Medical College.Madurai India
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesavan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesavan works at
Dr. Kesavan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.