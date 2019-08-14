Overview of Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD

Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khurana works at Headache Management in Columbia, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.