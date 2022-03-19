Overview

Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koka works at Gastroenterology Associates of S.W. Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.