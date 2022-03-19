See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Myers, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Koka works at Gastroenterology Associates of S.W. Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Myers Office
    4790 Barkley Cir Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-8882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Everyone was caring and efficient. Thanks
    — Mar 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD
    About Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528185162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koka works at Gastroenterology Associates of S.W. Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koka’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Koka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

