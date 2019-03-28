Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD
Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Krishnan's Office Locations
Select Radiology Associates P.l.l.c.915 Gessner Rd Ste 720, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 894-8822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital23900 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-7000
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Urology23960 Katy Fwy Ste 401, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 830-9100
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 different procedures with Dr. Krishnan concerning kidney stones and one of them was an emergency surgery. Both times, he was very professional and his bed side manner is tops in the business. He is very informative about the procedure and conveys his explaination in layman's terms. Highly recommended and he will be our Urologist until he retires.
About Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1922095165
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishnan speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.