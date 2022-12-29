Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
LifeWell MD2700 Pga Blvd Ste 103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (954) 715-4271
LifeWell MD1631 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (754) 999-9714
Ramesh kumar1115 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 532-4420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kumar is an advocate for preventive health and truly listens to his patients.
About Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1922070796
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kumar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
