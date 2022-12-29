See All Other Doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (118)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Kumar works at LifeWell MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL and Okeechobee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LifeWell MD
    2700 Pga Blvd Ste 103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 715-4271
  2. 2
    LifeWell MD
    1631 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 999-9714
  3. 3
    Ramesh kumar
    1115 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 532-4420

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
CoolSculpting®
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Cancer
CoolSculpting®
Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vi Peel Treatment  Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr Kumar is an advocate for preventive health and truly listens to his patients.
    Stephanie L. — Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Kumar's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922070796
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Detroit Med Ctr
    • Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

