Dr. Ramesh Paladugu, MD is a Phlebologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Phlebology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Texas Vascular and Vein Center851 W Terrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 945-4463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
i was recently seen by two vascular surgeons. one was modern vascular and i was not pleased by them, the other way ut southwestern on the verge of losing my left great toe. after seeing ut southwestern i got an infection and admitted harris where i met dr paladugu who did surgery and open up some bloackages. he seriously saved my toe i'd recommend him to anyone and everyone. he a great guy with amazing bed side manners.
- Phlebology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548354921
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery|Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery - Baylor College of Medicine
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
