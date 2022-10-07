Overview of Dr. Ramesh Paladugu, MD

Dr. Ramesh Paladugu, MD is a Phlebologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Phlebology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Paladugu works at Texas Vascular and Vein Center in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.