Overview of Dr. Ramesh Patel, MD

Dr. Ramesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at After Hours Urgent Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.