Dr. Ramesh Shatagopam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Shatagopam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Crawford Memorial Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Shatagopam works at
Locations
UAP Family Practice1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SBL Martinsville Clinic890 E Ridgelawn Rd, Martinsville, IL 62442 Directions (217) 382-4191
Oakland Clinic727 E Court St, Paris, IL 61944 Directions (812) 232-0564Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is the absolutely the best cardiologist and his staff follows up very quickly! I recommend him to everyone I know and they all think very highly of him and his staff
About Dr. Ramesh Shatagopam, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Dr. Shatagopam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatagopam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shatagopam speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatagopam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatagopam.
