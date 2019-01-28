Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The Hand Center of San Antonio21 Spurs Ln Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 558-7025
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Srinivasan is my hero. Upon first meeting him, I knew I was in good hands. He and his staff treated me like gold, and the surgery went very well. Aftercare was equally seamless and I felt respected and valued. I highly recommend Dr. Srinivasan to anyone needing hand surgery, whether you are a local, or a tourist, like me!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Srinivasan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinivasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srinivasan speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.