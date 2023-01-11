Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 209 N Bonnie Brae St Bldg 3, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 222-6900
- 2 2665 Scripture St Ste 210, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 222-6900
-
3
TDDC Denton-Colorado Blvd3327 Colorado Blvd Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 387-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramesh explained the procedure and everything went as planned.
About Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861696452
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.
