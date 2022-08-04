See All Psychiatrists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (36)
Map Pin Small Gaithersburg, MD
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD

Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Thapar works at Ramesh Kumar Thapar Mdpa in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thapar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ramesh Kumar Thapar Mdpa
    604 S Frederick Ave Ste 213, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 498-7448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Suicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Suicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Thapar for at least 2 years now and I have to say he is the best psychiatrist I have ever had! And I've had quite a few over the years for my anxiety. Dr. Thapar is always attentive, helpful, always professional, and knowledgeable Psychiatrist. Highly recommend! Also, unfortunately i lost both my parents tragically how they passed was not easy on me. My dad passed 7 months ago. My teenage son was just in a bad car accident 2 weeks ago, so Dr. Thapar has been incredibly helpful at the hardest time of my life grieving the loss of my parents. Thankful for his receptionist too. She is always kind and gets messages quickly to Dr. Thapar.
    Lisa — Aug 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD
    About Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1942255732
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Psychiatry
