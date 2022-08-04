Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD
Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Thapar works at
Dr. Thapar's Office Locations
Ramesh Kumar Thapar Mdpa604 S Frederick Ave Ste 213, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (240) 498-7448
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Thapar for at least 2 years now and I have to say he is the best psychiatrist I have ever had! And I've had quite a few over the years for my anxiety. Dr. Thapar is always attentive, helpful, always professional, and knowledgeable Psychiatrist. Highly recommend! Also, unfortunately i lost both my parents tragically how they passed was not easy on me. My dad passed 7 months ago. My teenage son was just in a bad car accident 2 weeks ago, so Dr. Thapar has been incredibly helpful at the hardest time of my life grieving the loss of my parents. Thankful for his receptionist too. She is always kind and gets messages quickly to Dr. Thapar.
About Dr. Ramesh Thapar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942255732
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thapar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thapar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thapar works at
Dr. Thapar has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thapar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thapar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thapar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.