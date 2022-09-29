Dr. Rameshkumar Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rameshkumar Raman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rameshkumar Raman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Locations
Endocrine Associates of the Quad Cities612 35th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 788-0014
Unitypoint Endocrine Associates of the Quad Cities - Bettendorf1989 Spruce Hills Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (309) 757-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I learned more from him in a quick meeting then any other doctor. He was informative and helped me to understand what was going on with my thyroid and why my medication was not working like it should! I wish I could go to him for other health issues too!
About Dr. Rameshkumar Raman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376521484
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
