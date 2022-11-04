Overview

Dr. Ramez Sulaiman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare



Dr. Sulaiman works at Ramez Sulaiman Medical Practice in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.