Dr. Ramford Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramford Ng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Ng works at
Locations
1
Sonia Santana DO A Professional Corporation5565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 416-6895
2
Valleycare Health System1111 E Stanley Blvd, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 847-3000
- 3 300 Pasteur Dr Fl A31, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 724-7500
4
Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group1133 E Stanley Blvd Ste 207, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 245-1238
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a pace maker implant performed by Dr. Ng from my first appointment with him to the completion and follow up he was courteous, clear and precise while explaining the implant procedure. His staff in the OR room and the hospital Staff were excellent.
About Dr. Ramford Ng, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134257702
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Med Ctr - California
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
