Dr. Rami Abdou, MD
Overview of Dr. Rami Abdou, MD
Dr. Rami Abdou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Abdou works at
Dr. Abdou's Office Locations
La Centa - La Office1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-6731
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7267
- 4 23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdou and his staff are great and caring. He did a surgery on my daughter ears because she had several ear infections. He is always available to answer your questions, very professional and friendly. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Rami Abdou, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1700143013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdou speaks Arabic.
