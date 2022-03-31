Dr. Rami Akel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Akel, MD
Overview of Dr. Rami Akel, MD
Dr. Rami Akel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Akel's Office Locations
Akel Cardiovascular Institue13908 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 250, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 349-6830
Akel Cardiovascular Institue8607 Easthaven Ct Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6831
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my husbands life. I would Highly recommend him to anyone with heart problems
About Dr. Rami Akel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1144362245
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Delray Vascular Institute
- Al Bashir and Jordan Hospital
- University of Jordan
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akel speaks Arabic.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Akel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akel.
