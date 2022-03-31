Overview of Dr. Rami Akel, MD

Dr. Rami Akel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Akel works at Akel Cardiovascular Institue in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.