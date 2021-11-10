Dr. Rami Apelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Apelian, MD
Overview
Dr. Rami Apelian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine|Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Huntington Headache and Neurology289 W Huntington Dr Ste 301, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 714-1215
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've only had my first visit with Dr. Apelian. I was very impressed. He was engaging, asked lots of questions, was very thorough and put a plan together for me with a follow up. We'll see how it goes, but I give him a big thumbs up. Staff was helpful and polite.
About Dr. Rami Apelian, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- 1255594685
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|USC
- USC
- Tulane University School of Medicine|Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apelian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apelian has seen patients for Epilepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apelian speaks Arabic, Armenian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Apelian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apelian.
