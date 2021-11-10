Overview

Dr. Rami Apelian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine|Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Apelian works at Huntington Headache and Neurology in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.