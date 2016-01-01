Dr. Rami Arrouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Arrouk, MD
Overview
Dr. Rami Arrouk, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rami Arrouk, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrouk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrouk has seen patients for Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
