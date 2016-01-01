Overview

Dr. Rami Arrouk, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Arrouk works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.