Overview of Dr. Rami Dakkuri, MD

Dr. Rami Dakkuri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Dakkuri works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.