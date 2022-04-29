Dr. Rami Daya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Daya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rami Daya, MD
Dr. Rami Daya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj Newark
Dr. Daya works at
Dr. Daya's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (646) 754-8560
NYU Langone Brooklyn - 4th Avenue Oncology9920 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-1672
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Demonstrates to care about the patients needs.
About Dr. Rami Daya, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1154380376
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Newark
- My Meth Hosp
- My Meth Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Daya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daya works at
Dr. Daya speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Daya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daya.
