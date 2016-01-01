Overview

Dr. Rami Doukky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Doukky works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.