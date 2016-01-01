Dr. Georgies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rami Georgies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rami Georgies, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Dr. Georgies works at
Locations
California Urgent Care Center8001 Lorraine Ave, Stockton, CA 95210 Directions (209) 472-7400Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
California Urgent Care Center2122 W KETTLEMAN LN, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 224-8517Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
California Urgent Care Center4707 Greenleaf Ct Ste B, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 846-0725Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rami Georgies, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316116890
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.