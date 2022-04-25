Overview

Dr. Rami Hawari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.



Dr. Hawari works at Huntsville Hospital Digestive Disease Center in Madison in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.