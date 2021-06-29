Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Presence St. Joseph Hospital Chicago2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-6780Sunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 327-6800Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery & Bariatrics2913 N Commonwealth Ave # 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 327-6800
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had always struggled with my weight and had been debating making a move towards bariatric surgery. My biggest regret is not doing this sooner. Dr. Lutfi and his team , especially Molly and Emma, have been constant resources in my journey. I couldn't have done it without them! If you're wondering if you should go through with something similar, make sure to do so with Dr. Lutfi.
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- General Surgery
