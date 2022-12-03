Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
Dr. Makhoul works at
Locations
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (703) 359-7460
Vinu Ganti M.d. PC19529 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 681-6437
- 3 4701 Randolph Rd, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 681-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Makhoul operated on my colon cancer in 2021 with no complications. He exudes competence, professionalism, compassion and state of the art knowledge. Follow up since then has been consistent and has given me confidence that I am in the best hands. Recommend him without reservation!
About Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1215127790
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Mass MC-U Mass Med Sch
- American U of Beirut
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makhoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhoul works at
Dr. Makhoul has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makhoul speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhoul.
