See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD

Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Manochakian works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manochakian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Lung Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Manochakian?

Photo: Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Manochakian to family and friends

Dr. Manochakian's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Manochakian

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD.

About Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619112034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manochakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Manochakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manochakian works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Manochakian’s profile.

Dr. Manochakian has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manochakian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Manochakian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manochakian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manochakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manochakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.