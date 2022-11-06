Dr. Rami Owera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Owera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rami Owera, MD
Dr. Rami Owera, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Owera works at
Dr. Owera's Office Locations
Woodlands Medical Specialists4224 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 710-0381
4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503
Directions
(850) 916-5512
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Woodlands Medical Specialists PA2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 916-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for caring. My health is in your hand and appreciate your concern. Keep up the great work.
About Dr. Rami Owera, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- University Mo
- U Mo
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owera has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Owera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.