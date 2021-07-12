Overview of Dr. Rami Payman, MD

Dr. Rami Payman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Payman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Poughkeepsie in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.