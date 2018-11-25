See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lawrence, MA
Dr. Rami Rustum, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rami Rustum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Rustum works at New England Primary Care in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merrimack Valley Pain Mgmt. Associates PC
    280 Merrimack St Ste 103, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 685-2455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 25, 2018
    My wife is a patient of Dr. Rustum. He is great and passionate pain doctor
    — Nov 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rami Rustum, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Rustum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rustum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rustum works at New England Primary Care in Lawrence, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rustum’s profile.

    Dr. Rustum has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

