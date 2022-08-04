Dr. Rami Shahrouri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahrouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Shahrouri, DDS
Dr. Rami Shahrouri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Temperance, MI.
Tru Family Dental7960 Lewis Ave # 1, Temperance, MI 48182 Directions (734) 361-3318Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahrouri?
I needed a root canal ASAP to be relieved of excruciating pain and to be cleared for surgery. Dr. Rami quickly fit me into his schedule. The root canal was a tricky one, but he was able to expertly complete it at my local dentist's office so I didn't have to wait for a root canal specialist. I was able to schedule my other surgery for 10 days later.
About Dr. Rami Shahrouri, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1760832158
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahrouri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahrouri accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shahrouri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shahrouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrouri.
