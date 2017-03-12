See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Rami Zebian, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Florence, SC
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rami Zebian, MD

Dr. Rami Zebian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Zebian works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zebian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2017
    Dr Zebian is awesome! My mom had lung cancer and Dr. Zebian is her Dr. He takes however long you need to ask questions and make you feel comfortable with him and his team. He is NOT an in and out Dr. trying to see as many patients as he can. He wants only what is best for his patients. Thank you so much Doc! You are the best!!!!
    Tony in Florence, SC — Mar 12, 2017
    About Dr. Rami Zebian, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1558635730
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston
    • American University Of Beirut
    • BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Clinical Pathology and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Zebian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zebian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zebian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zebian works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Zebian’s profile.

    Dr. Zebian has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zebian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zebian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zebian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

