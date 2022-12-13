See All Neurosurgeons in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD

Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Medical School University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Abdolvahabi works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdolvahabi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Neurosurgery
    4560 Lantana Rd Ste 120, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5578
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC
    3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5581
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC - Jupiter
    601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1801880380
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Of Medicine
    • Medical School University School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdolvahabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdolvahabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdolvahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdolvahabi has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdolvahabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdolvahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdolvahabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdolvahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdolvahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

