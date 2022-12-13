Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdolvahabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD
Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Medical School University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Abdolvahabi's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neurosurgery4560 Lantana Rd Ste 120, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 484-5578
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 484-5581Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC - Jupiter601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 484-5580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I initially saw Dr. A because of persistent headaches. We discovered a bilateral subdural hematoma and I was treated for that. When my symptoms didn't resolve satisfactorily, Dr. A was relentless in his efforts to determine the cause. After significant research and consultations with colleagues he discovered that spinal fluid leaks were the ultimate cause of the subdural, which is extremely rare and often misdiagnosed. I had a procedure to plug up the leaks and three weeks post procedure, I am almost like new. After reading more about my condition, I learned that it is not uncommon for my condition to go misdiagnosed, sometimes for years. With Dr. A, he figured out and treated the cause within a couple of weeks. I am eternally grateful that Dr. A was on my case. He's the best!
About Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801880380
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Of Medicine
- Medical School University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
