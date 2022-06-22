Overview

Dr. Ramin Alimard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Alimard works at Carilion Labs At Cariovascular Associates in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.