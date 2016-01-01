Overview of Dr. Ramin Altaha, MD

Dr. Ramin Altaha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Altaha works at Maui Cancer Clinic Inc in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.