Dr. Ramin Amirnovin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirnovin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Amirnovin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramin Amirnovin, MD
Dr. Ramin Amirnovin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Amirnovin works at
Dr. Amirnovin's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Neurosurgery Institute255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 9, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 450-0369Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amirnovin?
He removed my mother's pituitary tumor. It was like she has had no surgery. She has no pain and is already having improved vision
About Dr. Ramin Amirnovin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497736334
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amirnovin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirnovin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirnovin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirnovin works at
Dr. Amirnovin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amirnovin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amirnovin speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirnovin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirnovin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirnovin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirnovin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.