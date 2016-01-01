Overview of Dr. Ramin Artang, MD

Dr. Ramin Artang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Artang works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI, Deer River, MN and Spooner, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.