Overview of Dr. Ramin Azarbaijani, MD

Dr. Ramin Azarbaijani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Azarbaijani works at Encino - Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.