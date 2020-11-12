See All Plastic Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Walnut Creek, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD

Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Behmand works at Ramin A. Behmand, MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
4.8 (378)
View Profile
Dr. John Talley, MD
Dr. John Talley, MD
3.7 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Behmand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christine M Riley MD
    1776 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 108, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Buttock

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Behmand?

    Nov 12, 2020
    An overall good practice. The surgeon and the staff are great.
    — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Behmand to family and friends

    Dr. Behmand's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Behmand

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD.

    About Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124129218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Zeeba Clinic-Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behmand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behmand works at Ramin A. Behmand, MD in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Behmand’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Behmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behmand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.