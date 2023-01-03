Overview

Dr. Ramin Farshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Farshi works at Interventional Cardiology Medical Group in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.