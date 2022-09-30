See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (137)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago Il and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Fathi works at Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore
    4400 N 32nd St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-1817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ramin Fathi
    4550 E Bell Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 666-5568
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd
    11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-1817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2022
    He is thorough, kind, and extremely intelligent. Our family doctor recommended him and we are so grateful. He instantly puts you at ease. The entire office staff is friendly- I highly recommend Dr. Fathi.....
    Sarah Tudzin Anderson — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215374186
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    Residency
    • University of Colorado Denver
    Internship
    Internship
    • Rush Med College Chicago Il
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
