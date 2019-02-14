Dr. Ramin Gabbai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Gabbai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramin Gabbai, MD
Dr. Ramin Gabbai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gabbai's Office Locations
Ramin Gabbai Md. A Medical Corp.8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 403, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gabbai did everything possible to help me and I feel he is an excellent doctor. He even ordered a number of optional tests and wrote me a prescription for physical therapy. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ramin Gabbai, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabbai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbai has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabbai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabbai speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbai. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.